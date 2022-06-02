Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graphite Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies to treat or cure serious diseases. Graphite Bio Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

GRPH stock opened at $2.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. Graphite Bio has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 74,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $303,068.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,109,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,004,907.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 87.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 17,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 25.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 65,910 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 49.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 246,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 81,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 68.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 29,091 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

