Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.62.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.76. 104,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,906,443. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

