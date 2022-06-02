Golden State Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Boeing by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $199,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after acquiring an additional 552,493 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 4,303.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $130.65 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $258.40. The company has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.