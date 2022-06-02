Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 389 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34.

