Golden State Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $73.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

