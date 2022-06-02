Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,412 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $158.53 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $136.97 and a one year high of $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,961 shares of company stock valued at $14,651,682 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

