Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 33,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $55.15.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

