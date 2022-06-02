Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,525 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at $338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 1.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 116,326 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,629 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $118.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a $173.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

