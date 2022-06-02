Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after buying an additional 953,582 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,713,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,397,000 after purchasing an additional 563,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 1,487.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 516,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,021,000 after purchasing an additional 483,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower stock opened at $252.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $115.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.65. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.92.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.