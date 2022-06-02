Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,244 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,101,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 541,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,808,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Shares of APO stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

