Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 138.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $180.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.77.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.67.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

