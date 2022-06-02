Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 9,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 59,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94. The firm has a market cap of C$8.49 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.

About Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN)

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Panorama Ridge project with a contiguous block of 7,654.53 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada; Kettle Valley project situated in Rock Creek, British Columbia; and Ainsworth project with non-contiguous blocks approximately 4,455 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

