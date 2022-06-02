Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 9,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 59,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94. The firm has a market cap of C$8.49 million and a PE ratio of -10.00.
About Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN)
Featured Stories
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Goldcliff Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldcliff Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.