Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Up to $9.62

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.91. Gold Fields shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 156,749 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 771,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 257,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

