Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Trims Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,733 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned 0.18% of Tronox worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tronox by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 219,363 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth $3,338,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Tronox by 596.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 131,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 139,658 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROX stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other Tronox news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $59,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,012 shares of company stock worth $2,955,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

