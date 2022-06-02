Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Sells 577 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $72.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEM. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.