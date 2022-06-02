Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,495 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,949,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 247,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 927.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 171,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 155,036 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.17.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $125.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.61. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

