Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 50.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in General Motors by 793.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

NYSE:GM opened at $38.27 on Thursday. General Motors has a one year low of $34.31 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

