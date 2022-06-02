Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Raises Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,241 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.14.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $153.63 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $136.31 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.