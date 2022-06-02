Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after acquiring an additional 620,087 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 328.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.36.

TMUS opened at $134.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.