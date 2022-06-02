Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Makes New Investment in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,581 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 501,931 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 19,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,088 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 59,717 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $57.63.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 164.62%.
Several research firms recently commented on IMO. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
