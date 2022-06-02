Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Buys 416 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,401,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after buying an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,809,107,000 after buying an additional 1,247,212 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.