Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Trading 10.5% Higher

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.43. 233,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,599,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

