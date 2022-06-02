Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 131.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.8%.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $14.32 on Thursday. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $324.35 million, a PE ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,357.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 2,671 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,468.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,860 shares of company stock worth $269,694. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Global Water Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

GWRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Global Water Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.