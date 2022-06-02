Glazer Capital LLC Takes Position in Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 107,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Energem in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Energem in the 4th quarter worth $1,015,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energem in the 4th quarter worth $1,269,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Energem in the 4th quarter worth $1,523,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Energem in the 4th quarter worth $1,993,000.

ENCPU stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. Energem Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.84.

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

