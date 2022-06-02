Glazer Capital LLC Takes Position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALORU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at $936,000.

NASDAQ ALORU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

