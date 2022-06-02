Glazer Capital LLC Sells 48,803 Shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,803 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.35% of Jack Creek Investment worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after buying an additional 461,043 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $3,188,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,438,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 566,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 216,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Shares of JCIC stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.