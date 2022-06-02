Glazer Capital LLC Sells 479,738 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,738 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 1,844.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,008 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 180.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,275,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

