Glazer Capital LLC Invests $991,000 in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROCAU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,120,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,905,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,959,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,050,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,286,000.

NASDAQ ROCAU opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09. ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

