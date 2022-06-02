Glazer Capital LLC Invests $858,000 in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 85,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Inception Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $498,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGTAU opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06.

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

