Glazer Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) by 7,364.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,331 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.38% of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,241,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,275,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 175,679 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,428,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $951,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISA opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

