Glazer Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,864 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINZ. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in KINS Technology Group by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,339,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after buying an additional 737,307 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KINS Technology Group by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,002,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 352,479 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,236,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KINZ opened at $10.08 on Thursday. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

