Glazer Capital LLC Buys Shares of 90,648 Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAGU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Shares of MCAGU opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCAGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.