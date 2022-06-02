Glazer Capital LLC Buys Shares of 75,711 Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $601,000.

BRKHU opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

