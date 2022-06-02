Glazer Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 111,776 Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU)

Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 111,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000.

NASDAQ:ROCLU opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.96. Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring businesses operating in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors.

