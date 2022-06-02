GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Short Interest Update

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 7,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.46) to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.01) to GBX 1,900 ($24.04) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,248.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,707,000 after acquiring an additional 501,530 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,212,000 after acquiring an additional 750,042 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,941,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 174,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.68. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

