Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Purchased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 120.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,237,000 after purchasing an additional 56,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17,470.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 668,934 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 554,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Glaukos stock opened at $40.99 on Thursday. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $87.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.84.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

