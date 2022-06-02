Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Trading Up 6.3%

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.83 and last traded at $27.69. Approximately 7,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 475,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

Several analysts have issued reports on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Land currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -186.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 99,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

