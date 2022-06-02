Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Up 10.7%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.30. 709,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 23,986,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 28.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 96.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 162,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 79,972 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,037,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 101,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 691.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 237,278 shares in the last quarter. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.