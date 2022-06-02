Gillson Capital LP Takes Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 228,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.06% of BGC Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in BGC Partners by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 767,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the third quarter worth about $3,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.68.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 49.15%. The company had revenue of $506.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

