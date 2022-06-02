Gillson Capital LP Sells 7,655 Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Gillson Capital LP lessened its position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in North Atlantic Acquisition by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NAAC opened at $9.77 on Thursday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $10.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

