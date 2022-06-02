Gillson Capital LP Sells 2,042 Shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU)

Gillson Capital LP lessened its position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition by 76.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter.

FTAC Athena Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.01.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies.

