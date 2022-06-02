Gillson Capital LP Sells 1,912 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Gillson Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.11% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 42.5% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 470,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 140,095 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 171,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 9,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,504,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III stock opened at $9.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

