Gillson Capital LP Reduces Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Gillson Capital LP decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,013 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $19,451,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $382.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,146 shares of company stock worth $12,383,193. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $331.08 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $344.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.87.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.72%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

