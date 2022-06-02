Gillson Capital LP Has $5.62 Million Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Gillson Capital LP reduced its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,771 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 583.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on SHO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

