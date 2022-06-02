Gillson Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Gillson Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.41% of Jack Creek Investment worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCIC. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JCIC opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

