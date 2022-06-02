Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.20.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,919,248. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.