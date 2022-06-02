Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Short Interest Update

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 760,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

GIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $31.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.33. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.30%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

