GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.23. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 65.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

