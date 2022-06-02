Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) is Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s 8th Largest Position

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN trimmed its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,724,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 62,616 shares during the quarter. Gentex comprises 3.3% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings in Gentex were worth $164,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,036 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,446,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Gentex by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,065,000 after acquiring an additional 992,611 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 8,895.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,297,000 after acquiring an additional 916,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Gentex by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,631,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,865,000 after acquiring an additional 861,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GNTX shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $85,833.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $166,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,045 shares of company stock worth $384,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $30.78. 26,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,260. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

