General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 295.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,034,872 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.56% of General Motors worth $469,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 632.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Nomura dropped their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

General Motors stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.11. 364,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,108,736. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94. The company has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

